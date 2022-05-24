Meijer reports problems processing some payments

Attention Meijer shoppers - you might want to double-check your bank account.
The shopping chain says over the weekend they "faced challenges processing some transactions at checkout."
Customers on Twitter report getting charged multiple times for the same item.
For its part, Meijer says it is working with financial institutions to fix the issue.
Over the weekend, we faced challenges processing some transactions at checkout. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We are working with financial institutions to resolve these issues. pic.twitter.com/vTlqmwC95z— Meijer (@meijer) May 24, 2022