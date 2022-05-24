 Skip to main content
Meijer reports problems processing some payments

Meijer
By Chris Essex

Attention Meijer shoppers - you might want to double-check your bank account.

The shopping chain says over the weekend they "faced challenges processing some transactions at checkout."

Customers on Twitter report getting charged multiple times for the same item.

For its part, Meijer says it is working with financial institutions to fix the issue.

