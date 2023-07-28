Meetings set to help Sullivan tornado victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The road to recovery is long in Sullivan following the deadly March 31 tornado. Donations poured into the community after the storm.
Now, the people who need the help have the chance to learn how they may benefit from those donations.
Three survivor's forums are planned.
The first is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sullivan City Hall. The mayor and the Longterm Tornado Recovery Coalition volunteer director will share information about the Help Sullivan Recover Fund.
They'll explain how that money will be used, and case managers will be there to help survivors through the process.
Two other sessions are planned for Monday. The first is at noon and the second is at 7 p.m. These are also happening at Sullivan City Hall.