Meeting set to discuss the future of Vigo County's three high schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Big changes could be on the way for Vigo County's high school students over the next decade.
We now know the school board will discuss the options again on Thursday.
There are three different multi-million projects under consideration. One of the options includes potentially building three new high schools.
The other options involve updating certain facilities - but on different timelines.
The school board will meet on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. at its administration office.
There will be an overview of the project, along with a chance for public comment.