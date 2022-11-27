TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special visitor came all the way from the North Pole to visit the Wabash Valley, and you have a chance to meet him!
Santa Claus is officially back at the Meadows Shopping Mall for the holiday season.
Photos with Santa have been a tradition here for more than 50 years. The hope is to bring families together and capture memories that will last a lifetime.
"I love it," LaRysa Whitacre, the owner of Images Photography, said. "I see a lot of familiar faces each year and I watch these little ones grow up. Just to have that small part of their life, and see the magic in their faces, the total excitement, and sometimes fear, as they meet Santa is priceless."
You can meet Santa at the Meadows on Fridays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.