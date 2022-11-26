Meet Hua Mei, the newest member of the White Violet Alpaca family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Forget visits with Santa! This year, visits with alpacas are all the rage.
Over at a local college campus -- folks are meeting a special friend!
This is Hua Mei.
He is the newest member of the White Violet family.
White Violet is a center for eco-justice at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and a ministry of the Sisters of Providence.
On Saturday, folks got to hang out with this furry fellow and enjoy the beautiful weather! He sure loved the attention!
Organizers say along with being cute, the alpacas help provide a cycle of sustainability.
"That fiber is so luxurious, so soft, and warm. We're able to take this year's growth and give them a haircut and make things like hats, scarves, and gloves," Farm Projects Coordinator Tara Elmore said.
Here are the hours for White Violet so you can meet Hua Mei too.