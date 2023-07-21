Meet Clay Community Schools New Superintendent Tim Rayle

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community Schools will be welcoming a new superintendent this year.

Dr. Tim Rayle is a familiar face in the CCS. He's been with the school corporation for 17 years. He's served as Northview High School's principal and more recently as the district's assistant superintendent.m

Now, he's taking the reins as the corporation's superintendent.

"Moving into the superintendency has been a goal," he said. "It's been a dream of mine. It's just been a great experience."

Rayle was chosen for the position back in November. He's taking over for former superintendent Jeffrey Fritz.

With this being his first year in this role, Rayle is setting some goals for himself and the school system.

"I don't want to rock the boat," he said. "So, I'm just going to get my feelers out there and see where do we need to go with this."

Rayle said communication with parents, students, staff, and community members will be a big focus for him.

For him, this looks like beginning a five-minute video series for parents and a podcast focusing on different school topics.

He's also set up a teen advisory board made up of middle and high school students.

"That student voice of this is what we need," Rayle said. "And having the ear of the district is important for students."

Overall, Rayle said he wants to elevate Clay Community Schools and continue the excellent education and employment relations Clay Community Schools is known for.

"Students enjoy being here," he said. "Our employees enjoy being here. Our parents are very positive about the experience they are having in our school system."

To take a listen to CCS' first podcast, click here.