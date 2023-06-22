 Skip to main content
Medical licensing board hearing postposed for local doctor who reportedly got behind the wheel drunk

  • Updated
Bamidele Adeagbo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A hearing involving a local doctor's license has been delayed - again.

Doctor Bamidele Adeagbo was previously set to be before the medical licensing board Thursday.

It'll now be later this summer.

Download PDF Complaint against Adeagbo

He is an independent contractor who performs autopsies in Vigo County.

Indiana's attorney general says Adeagbo is in violation of the state code for standards of practice. That's after Adeagbo pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

We've told you before the AG's office is asking for disciplinary sanctions.

According to Indiana law, those can include a letter of reprimand, probation, or even permanently revoking his license.

