"Medicaid is such a huge force..." SCOTUS says citizens can sue federal entities

(WTHI)- Thanks to a court case from the Hoosier state, nursing home patients across the country can fight for their rights.
In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court Justices ruled that individuals who receive Medicare or Medicaid have the right to sue federal entities.
The supporting judges drew this from the spending clause, which declares these programs as rights.
News 10 spoke with Indiana University Law Professor Beth Cate. She said this is a major win. She said without this ruling, nursing home patients and Medicare/Medicaid recipients would be at the mercy of congress.
"Then, you are left with whatever Congress wrote into the statute," she said. "As a way to fix a problem if a nursing home is violating someone's rights."
But, Cate said the key word, in this case, is federal entity. This means nursing homes must be run or operated with Medicare or Medicaid to use the spending clause or Section 1983 as defense.
With the majority of nursing homes are privately owned, this case doesn't provide much help to those kinds of patients.
"Many in fact most nursing homes are privately run," she said. "Section 1983 does not provide a cause of action at all."
Still, Cate said a lot of power remains with Congress. Going forward, They can write in requirements that these facilities must follow if they want to receive federal funding.
Cate said she doesn't believe this case will cause any earth-shattering changes, but it's protecting a very needy and vulnerable population.
"Medicaid is such a huge force in people's lives," she said. To get access to healthcare."