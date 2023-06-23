 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

"Medicaid is such a huge force..." SCOTUS says citizens can sue federal entities

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court limits federal prisoners’ ability to bring some post-conviction challenges

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a federal prisoner who argued he should be able to challenge his 27-year sentence for firearms possession based on changes in the law since his trial.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(WTHI)- Thanks to a court case from the Hoosier state, nursing home patients across the country can fight for their rights. 

In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court Justices ruled that individuals who receive Medicare or Medicaid have the right to sue federal entities. 

The supporting judges drew this from the spending clause, which declares these programs as rights. 

News 10 spoke with Indiana University Law Professor Beth Cate. She said this is a major win. She said without this ruling, nursing home patients and Medicare/Medicaid recipients would be at the mercy of congress. 

"Then, you are left with whatever Congress wrote into the statute," she said. "As a way to fix a problem if a nursing home is violating someone's rights."

But, Cate said the key word, in this case, is federal entity. This means nursing homes must be run or operated with Medicare or Medicaid to use the spending clause or Section 1983 as defense. 

With the majority of nursing homes are privately owned, this case doesn't provide much help to those kinds of patients. 

"Many in fact most nursing homes are privately run," she said. "Section 1983 does not provide a cause of action at all." 

Still, Cate said a lot of power remains with Congress. Going forward, They can write in requirements that these facilities must follow if they want to receive federal funding. 

Cate said she doesn't believe this case will cause any earth-shattering changes, but it's protecting a very needy and vulnerable population. 

"Medicaid is such a huge force in people's lives," she said. To get access to healthcare." 

