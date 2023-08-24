Median into Cayuga, Indiana, blocked - here are some detours

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - The median at S.R. 234 and S.R. 63 is blocked off for construction.
That means some drivers will need to find a new way into town.
Restrictions
Only drivers heading south on 63 can turn into town at the intersection. Drivers heading north will have to find a different way.
Eastbound drivers on 234 can only turn south onto 63; drivers heading west can only turn north.
Detours
There are a few detours drivers can take.
One route is to turn before the intersection at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds and drive into town that way.
A second option would be to turn left at County Road 600 North.
Motorists needing to go west on 234 should turn right onto 63 north, turn around at County Road 600 North, then to go south on 63 to 234 west.
Officials ask drivers to take their time to get where they need while the median is blocked and drive slowly near workers.