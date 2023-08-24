 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Median into Cayuga, Indiana, blocked - here are some detours

  • Updated
  • 0
SR 63 SR 234 Median Blocked

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - The median at S.R. 234 and S.R. 63 is blocked off for construction.

That means some drivers will need to find a new way into town.

Restrictions

Only drivers heading south on 63 can turn into town at the intersection. Drivers heading north will have to find a different way. 

Eastbound drivers on 234 can only turn south onto 63; drivers heading west can only turn north.

Detours

There are a few detours drivers can take.

One route is to turn before the intersection at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds and drive into town that way. 

A second option would be to turn left at County Road 600 North.

Motorists needing to go west on 234 should turn right onto 63 north, turn around at County Road 600 North, then to go south on 63 to 234 west.

Officials ask drivers to take their time to get where they need while the median is blocked and drive slowly near workers. 