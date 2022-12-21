Mecca receives funding to start schoolhouse repairs

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Mecca will receive state funding to start the repair process for its old schoolhouse.

Indiana Landmarks awarded the town a $3,000 grant.

The money will go towards an emergency structural assessment of the school. The school was badly damaged by a fire last month.

The grant program helps to save historic Indiana buildings that may otherwise be lost.