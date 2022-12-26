Meals on Wheels needs volunteers - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season often creates a time of giving, but local organizations could use your help year-round.
Meals on wheels in Terre Haute could use volunteers to deliver food to people who are home-bound.
The group needs long-term and fill-in drivers. There are only two staff members working in the kitchen.
Volunteers can also make a difference through meal prep. The volunteer coordinator says helping others is a rewarding feeling.
Drivers do use their own vehicles and pay for their fuel.