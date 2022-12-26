 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Scattered light snow showers will mix with patchy light freezing
drizzle this evening...with freezing drizzle and fog lingering
into the overnight. This will cause some slick spots will develop
on roads...bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling
tonight.

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers - here's how you can help

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season often creates a time of giving, but local organizations could use your help year-round.

Meals on wheels in Terre Haute could use volunteers to deliver food to people who are home-bound.

The group needs long-term and fill-in drivers. There are only two staff members working in the kitchen.

Volunteers can also make a difference through meal prep. The volunteer coordinator says helping others is a rewarding feeling.

Drivers do use their own vehicles and pay for their fuel.

Learn how to help here.

Recommended for you