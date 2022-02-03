Meals on Wheels is making sure no one goes hungry during this severe weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Meals on Wheels in Terre haute provides nutritious meals to people in need all over the community.
The snow storm made it difficult for regular volunteers to deliver meals. That's when the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies came in to help. The local group delivered fours days worth of meals. Jeep Junkie member, Adrian Greenwood, says helping out those in need is important.
"They depend on this it's how they eat. so if they can't get it then they don't eat so got to help" says Greenwood.
Over a dozen Jeep Junkie members dedicated hours of their time to provide meals to people in need. Even though the routes may have taken longer, volunteers say it is worth it knowing people are taken care of.
Meals on Wheels board member, Garri Knezevich, says the support from jeep junkies show how supportive the community is.
"Wabash valley is very thankful because we have a great number of volunteers in this community giving back" says Knezevich.
If the severe weather continues the group will take action next week.
"We'll be doing a return trip on Monday to check on them and give more meals but this will get us through the weekend"
Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers to help with driving and preparing meals.
Click here to find how to help!