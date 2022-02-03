 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Meals on Wheels is making sure no one goes hungry during this severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Meals on Wheels in Terre haute provides nutritious meals to people in need all over the community.

The snow storm made it difficult for regular volunteers to deliver meals. That's when the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies came in to help. The local group delivered fours days worth of meals. Jeep Junkie member, Adrian Greenwood, says helping out those in need is important.

"They depend on this it's how they eat. so if they can't get it then they don't eat so got to help" says Greenwood. 

Over a dozen Jeep Junkie members dedicated hours of their time to provide meals to people in need. Even though the routes may have taken longer, volunteers say it is worth it knowing people are taken care of.

Meals on Wheels board member, Garri Knezevich, says the support from jeep junkies show how supportive the community is.

"Wabash valley is very thankful because we have a great number of volunteers in this community giving back" says Knezevich. 

If the severe weather continues the group will take action next week.

"We'll be doing a return trip on Monday to check on them and give more meals but this will get us through the weekend"

Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers to help with driving and preparing meals. 

Click here to find how to help!

