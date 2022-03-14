Mcdonald's looking to celebrate healthcare workers

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mcdonald's looking to celebrate healthcare workers

  • Updated
  • 0
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)  — Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area healthcare workers by offering a FREE beverage of choice from March 14-18 to any healthcare worker in the drive-thru.

The offer celebrates the extraordinary efforts of our local healthcare heroes during the pandemic and every day for our community. 

“We know that during the toughest of times, we can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us,” said Nick Kasprzyk, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator.  “We appreciate the sacrifices they make every day to keep our communities healthy.”

To redeem, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID Badge when ordering in the drive-thru. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.

All five of the Terre Haute locations are taking part in this effort. 

