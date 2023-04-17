McDonald's is upgrading its burgers

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&