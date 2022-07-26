 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain this morning could lead to flooding,
especially across areas that received heavy rain on Sunday
night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

McDonald's customers shrug off higher menu prices as revenue jumps

McDonald's has been raising its menu prices.

 Image of Sport/Sipa USA/Reuters

McDonald's has been raising menu prices and customers are eating it up.

Sales at McDonald's US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 3.7% in the second quarter, the company said Tuesday.

That growth was driven by higher menu prices and "value offerings" on its regular menu and through its app, according to McDonald's.

Restaurant chains have been raising menu prices as inflation soars, both because their own costs are rising and because they see that customers are not shying away from paying more, at least not yet.

To take the edge off higher prices, restaurants have been highlighting value — anything from more food for your buck to an experience that makes the price feel worth it.

McDonald's has also been offering some freebies to customers, provided they are part of the brand's loyalty program and order through the McDonald's app. Earlier this month, for example, the chain gave away free fries to those customers in honor of "National French Fry Day." Late last year, the brand partnered with Mariah Carey to give away freebies to app users.

And McDonald's has had success with its celebrity meals platform, which allows customers to order favorite items of musicians and other stars they admire.

Customers may also feel like they're getting a better value at a fast-food joint because they're spending so much more at the supermarket. Grocery prices jumped 12.2% in the year ending in June, not adjusted for seasonal swings, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month. In that period, menu prices grew a relatively modest 7.7%.

Consumers may eventually pull back spending, however, especially as more people feel like the US is in a recession. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski nodded to the situation in a statement Tuesday.

"The operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging," he said. "We are planning for a wide range of scenarios."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

