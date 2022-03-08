McDonald's celebrates International Women's Day by giving back to one local organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marks International Women's Day, and one fast-food chain is celebrating in a meaningful way!
On Tuesday, McDonald's restaurants in Terre Haute donated 20 percent of all lunch proceeds to the Council on Domestic Abuse.
CODA is an organization that aims to eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault in our community.
McDonald's has 700 independently owned and operated women franchises in the United States. Local resident, Jami Kasprzyk, owns nine of them across the Wabash Valley.
She says this partnership with CODA helps bring a voice to all women.
"So, empowering them with any resources that we have -- that's what we want to do. We pride ourselves in giving back to the community because they give so much to us every day, and so their support helps us support them in return."
A total of $2,102 was raised.