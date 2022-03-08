McDonald's celebrates International Women's Day by giving back to one local organization

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Moderate flooding in the Seymour area on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around 1230 PM CST /130 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&