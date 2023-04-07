McCormick's Creek State Park reopens after a deadly tornado

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - McCormick's Creek State Park re-opened after a week-long closure...With limited access.
A separate EF3 tornado tore through the park on Friday, killing two campers. After assessing the damage at McCormick's Creek State Park, people from all over have come back for the park's reopening.
Since she was a kid, Jeanine Peterson has always had great memories coming to McCormick's Creek State Park. She came to the park on Friday for the wildflower weekend activity. She wanted to see the state of the park after a tornado hit last week.
Peterson says seeing the park for the first after the storm is surreal.
"The severity of the damage and the fact that the park will never be back to what it was, but they're here to make the park what it can be," said Peterson.
Peterson says you don't see too much damage when you first walk in. When she looked up some photos of the closed areas, she says it looked like a warzone.
"It was just like a bomb had gone off, and you can see parts of trailers and campers. The trees looked like they have been splintered," said Peterson.
While the park is open to the public, guests aren't allowed in certain areas for safety reasons. Parts of the campgrounds, nature center, trails, and part of the falls are blocked off.
Peterson says it won't feel the same for a while.
"Constant flow of campers coming in and there's not going to be anything like that until the 1st of October. So this park is going to take a whole new different feeling for the summer," said Peterson.
Park leaders say it will take time to fully clean up the debris. Peterson says she will do anything she can to show her support.
"If there's that call out for, 'hey we need donations or we need some work time from people, I'd like to be able to help in that way," said Peterson.
The park will be accepting volunteers soon. If you want to sign up and help with the cleanup process... you can find that link here.