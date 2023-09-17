McCormick's Creek State Park holds race fundraiser to restore campground after tornado destruction

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The F3 tornado that ripped through the Wabash Valley back in March left a path of distruction.
McCormick's Creek State Park in Owen County was one area that faced devastation. Today, the park held the Run to the Creek event. Folks could register to run in a 5K or a 10K to raise money to rebuild the park's campground.
Laura Gentry is an event volunteer, she says it'll be nice to see the park pieced back together eventually.
"It's definitely a big piece of our lives and for all the friends of McCormick's Creek and just a lot of the people in the community and visitors that we have. So we're eager for things to get back to normal and it's gonna be a new normal," said Laura Gentry, volunteer.
Park and event volunteers hope to hold another race in the spring.