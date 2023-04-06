McCormick's Creek set to partially reopen after tornado

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - McCormick's Creek State Park plans to partially reopen Friday.
You may remember that a tornado tragically killed two people in the park - 53-old Brett Kincaid and 47-year-old Wendy Kincaid. They were from Rossville, Indiana.
In photos, you can see what appears to be hundreds of trees down, and campers knocked over.
Certain areas will be returning to normal operations. The park itself will be open during the day.
Canyon Inn will be open for dining and overnight lodging. Most family cabins will be open. The campgrounds will stay closed.