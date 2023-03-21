Mayoral Forum Brings Candidates Together in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor are sounding off for the first time in a public forum. The League of Women Voters along with the Terre Haute Chapter of the NAACP hosted a mayoral candidate forum.
It took place ahead of this May's primary election. Democratic Candidates Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sackbun answered questions and discussed their policies before an audience.
Incumbent, Republican candidate Duke Bennett took part in a meet and greet. He's running unopposed on the republican ballot.
The League of women voters says it's a great way to introduce the public to these candidates.
"Sometimes voters want to focus on the national races, but these races are just as important if not more so, because of the impact of their daily lives," President of the League of Women Voters, Carolyn Callecod said.
There will be another forum next Tuesday, March 28th. This will be for city council candidates.