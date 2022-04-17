Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed this upcoming week as 'Shoe Bus Week'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mayor Duke Bennett has proclaimed this upcoming week as "Shoe Bus Week!"
This is through the Terre Haute Women's Club.
The club provides a new pair of athletic shoes and two pairs of socks per child per year with this fundraising event! These donations go to approximately 12,000 children in the Vigo County school system.
Shoe Bus Week begins Sunday and goes until April 23rd when the big fundraiser is happening.
You will want to get your passport ready! The theme is "Booze for Shoes: a tasting trip around the world!"
There will be food and drink from four different countries! There will also be a photo booth, a cigar rolling station, and a tour of the "Shoe Bus" itself!
Tickets are $65.
We have linked you to how you can purchase them here.