Mayor Bennett signs proclamation of "Shoe Bus Week" to help students in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mayor Duke Bennett is supporting the Terre Haute Women's Club's efforts to bring shoes to students in need.
Wednesday afternoon he signed a proclamation of "Shoe Bus Week."
That will be April 17-23.
Shoe Bus Week comes ahead of the women's club's spring fundraiser to bring shoes to Vigo County students in need.
That fundraiser provides two pairs of socks and a new pair of shoes to up to 1,200 Vigo County students each year.
Organizers said this year they are bringing lots of new activities to raise money for the cause.
"We have a whole new event for everyone that we think is going to be incredibly fun and different from years past, so we've just found a new way to help support the shoe bus and get the shoes on the kids here," Women's Club Vice President Heather Wolf said.
If you would like to donate to the shoe bus or would like more information on the event, click here.
For tickets to the event, click here.