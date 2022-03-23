Mayor Bennett signs proclamation of "Shoe Bus Week" to help students in need

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Mount Carmel. Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 01... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday, April 01. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee becomes rather extensive. Most low roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 20.6 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 1 to 14.7 feet and begin rising again Saturday, April 2. It will rise to 14.9 feet Saturday, April 2. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&