"Maybe we can afford the lights..." Local families struggle as energy costs increase

DANA, Ind. (WTHI)- These days it seems every press of the thermostat is another dollar leaving your wallet.
That's how the McCoy family in Dana feels. They are like most families. Dad Larry works for the city. Mom Amy helps care for Andrew, who has several disabilities. Larry and Amy said they're concerned about the recent increases in their energy bill.
"It was around $600, then $1,000," Amy said. "Now, it's over $2,000."
Larry believes the bill could be over $3,000 next month. The McCoys aren't sure why this increase is happening, but their provider, Duke Energy, gave News10 an explanation.
Duke Spokesperson Angeline Ptotogere said many customers saw larger bills recently.
"They may be seeing the effect of a higher volume of energy uses," she said. "Because of those very cold stretches, we had in December."
Protogere said all the holiday lights and decorations could have also contributed to increases. But, there are other year-round factors that go into a utility bill.
An electric bill is comprised of two main parts: the electric rate you're charged and the volume of energy that you use. These rates are adjusted four times a year based on the cost of fuel and purchase power. Protogere said global demand caused both of these factors to increase causing higher utility rates in the past year.
Still, she said rates should be lower in the coming months.
"Here in January, February, and March," Protogere said. "We've received approval for about a 5.5% decrease in customer fuel cost rates, and purchase power rates that should help give some relief to customer bills."
Hopefully, that's good news for the McCoys.
"Maybe we can afford the lights," Amy said. "Get the bill paid, and be able to have extra money to do stuff with kids."
Duke Energy said there are simple ways to keep your energy costs low. Keep your thermostat at the lowest possible setting, change your filters regularly, check the temperature on your water heater, and open your blinds on warm, sunny days.