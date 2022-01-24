"...Maybe one of these days I'll get it." Many Americans still waiting on previous year's return

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI)- It's the start of a new tax filing season, but many Americans are still waiting on their tax refunds from last year.
This includes David and Judy Eveland of Terre Haute. They've spent months calling the IRS for answers about their 2020 tax return. After receiving a letter, they were told their tax return should be on its way.
That was in August.
"Here it is January," Judy Eveland said. "And, I haven't heard anything, and they keep giving me the runaround."
Both Judy and David agree their current situation is frustrating. Especially because they hoped to use their refund to fix Judy's car and catch up on their bills.
But, the Evelands are not the only ones in this situation.
In mid-December, the IRS had over six million unprocessed 10-40 forms.
Indiana University Professor Greg Geisler said a lot of this is due to the pandemic. He said the IRS does not have the staff to keep up with demand.
"The IRS employees were sent away for three months," Geisler explained. "And nothing got done. So, all the mail got backed up and they're still trying to work their way through all of the mail."
Additionally, Geisler said the IRS only answered 11% of its 280 million phone calls.
Geisler also said delays could also be caused by discrepancies in your filings.
"If the information provided is different than what the IRS computer expects, such as stimulus payment you received in 2021 or saying you deserve in 2021," he said. "Well, then it takes a human IRS employee to review that."
Even with these major delays, Geisler said it's still important to get your taxes filed early and online. Until then, Americans like the Evelands will have to be patient when it comes to getting their 2020 refund.
"I call the bank every day and see if anything has been deposited by the IRS," Judy Eveland said. "And they keep saying no. I keep calling every day, so maybe one of these days I'll get it."