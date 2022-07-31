Max and Honey's summer market days are underway

Looking for a family summer activity? How about somewhere to to see animals? Maybe grab a bite to eat or even look at beautiful flowers and pick pumpkins. You can enjoy all of this and so much more at Max and Honey's Farm this summer and fall.
Max and Honey's is a family farm turned flower pumpkin picking patch in the summer and fall.
This weekend the farm celebrated their first summer market of the year.
"To me it means a whole lot," owner Valerie Smith said. "I grew up on the farm and Max and Honey were my grandparents...to me this is a place to share with the Wabash Valley."
Smith is a former Vigo County teacher who spent time at Terre Haute North as a high school teacher. She moved around the county teaching for eight years but knew that she would one day return to where it all started.
She explained that, "I decided that when I had a family of my own I wanted to spend a little more time with them and that brought me back to the farm."
As previously mentioned Max and Honey's hosted their first summer market day of the year this past Saturday.
Over 30 small business vendors from all around the state came, set up shop right by the blooming flowers, and were welcomed with a constant flow of customers throughout the day.
"We have four [market days] this year, Smith said. "Over 30 vendors, a food truck, and they all come to bring all of these small businesses into town."
Max and Honey's family farm goes much further just the market days.
In the fall there are many activities like hay rides, corn mazes, and a petting zoo to go along with the farm.
Smith made it clear that, while these events are amazing, Max and Honey's will always be more than just a farm.
She said, "To me it's the best place to come out to enjoy with your family...to create special memories."
The next market day will be Saturday, Sept. 3rd.
If you want to see what all the farm has to offer be sure to head over to their website www.maxandhoneys.com