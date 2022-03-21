Match launches new dating app for single parents

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette and at Montezuma. .Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday-Saturday have led to minor flooding on the Wabash at Lafayette and at Montezuma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday morning. It is then expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&