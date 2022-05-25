Mass shootings have risen dramatically in recent years

UNITED STATES - The nation is mourning after the senseless tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.
We now know at least 19 children and two teachers were killed and several others injured.
Americans are still looking for answers to understand why these shootings are becoming more common.
In the past several years, the number of mass shootings has continued to climb in the United States.
Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter.
An analysis by the nonprofit research group found that in 2014 there were 272 mass shootings. But in 2021, the year ended with 692 mass shootings. That's a 154% increase over seven years.
And this year has potential to be another record-breaker. As of Tuesday, the nation has already seen 213 mass shootings and it's only May.
This continual rise is alarming to many Americans and experts say it's hard to explain the significant uptick.
Some experts believe the main reason has to do with how many more guns are in circulation compared to prior years. Especially with gun sales surging, more Americans have easy access to guns.
According to Reuters, there are more guns than people in the United States. There are about 121 firearms for every 100 residents making our nation the most heavily armed society in the world.
Some believe the only way to decrease these shootings is stricter laws. According to a recent survey by Gallup, only 13% of people are very satisfied with our current laws on guns. More than 50% of Americans are looking for a change.
To make that change, some experts are now encouraging you to reach out to state legislators to voice your opinion. The overall goal is to continue to prioritize safety in the nation and right here in the Wabash Valley.