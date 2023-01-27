 Skip to main content
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Zane Sanders

Zane Sanders

 By Chris Essex

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man.

Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders.

Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the incident were not immediately clear.

The sheriff says Greene's truck is in a "safe location that is accumulating daily storage fees."

He says, "Feel free to come see me 24/7 at the Martin County Jail. I have a bed waiting for you."

Contact the Martin County Sheriff's office if you have any information on his location.

