Martin county man building tiny homes for residents

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - To many in the area, Shoals is known as the home of the Jug Rock.
The town of around 600 is becoming known as the home of “the tiny home”.
A few years ago, Bob Tedrow sold his home and began looking for land to pursue his hobby of building tiny homes.
“Then it dawned on me that a trailer court would be perfect. It’s somewhat rundown and you take what may be a blight to the community and make it nicer,” said Tedrow.
Tedrow purchased a trailer park on Doane Lane in Shoals and built the first home in 2019.
Well, the first two homes were built from the ground up with the help of a contractor, Tedrow decided to get creative and turn those large pre-fabricated sheds into houses.
“We just want to try our talents at different things, and just experiment,” said Tedrow.
“It’s like art to us.”
Tedrow says each prefabricated home takes about six months to complete.
Funding for these tiny homes comes straight out of Tedrow’s pocket.
Tedrow and his fiancé Lee are the masterminds behind the construction and designs of each home.
“We do all the plumbing, electrical, insulation and drywall, and design work,” said Tedrow.
It is a project that both Pedro and his fiancée enjoy doing together.
The couple turned what was an old garage on the property into their own home
Within the next six years, Tedrow hopes to build a total of 11 homes.
He has no plans of stopping there.
“We will have a community center exercise equipment, and a little gathering spot for people who live here,” said Tedrow.
Tedrow is still accepting applications for tenants who are 55 years of age or older.