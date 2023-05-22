Marshall Library set to make improvements

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The Marshall Public Library is making two important improvements thanks to grants.
First, it'll hang sound-dampening boards around the library.
Those will help with the echo and make it easier for patrons with hearing issues.
The library is also adding an elevator. That's so patrons can access the new genealogy library on the second floor.
Leaders at the library hope the new addition will bring more people to the city.
"We're really hoping to draw county-wide and state-wide individuals to Marshall to help boost some of our economic development through genealogy as tourism," Library director Alyson Thompson said.
The library is also receiving a grant that will pay for a new roof.