Marshall, Illinois, agrees to merge ambulance services with county

ambulance

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Ambulance services in Clark County are merging into one county-wide program.

Marshall Fire Protection District Ambulance has agreed to merge with Clark County Ambulance.

It's a move that's been in the talks for a year after the county started working with a firm to restructure its program.

The restructure hopes to lower costs and keep employees in the area. It's something county leaders say has been an ongoing concern.

"So with this new plan we're developing, we just think it's beneficial just to have everybody together as one and have one service take care of the whole county." County Chairman Rex Goble said.

Marshall will be joining Casey, Martinsville, and West Union in the merger. The change will go into effect on November 1.