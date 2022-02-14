Marshall Chamber of Commerce awarded $5000 grant

MARSHALL, IL (WTHI) - The Marshall Chamber of Commerce was just awarded a $5,000 grant.
State Farm provided this grant to the chamber to assist Marshall's Night Out on the National Road event. This is happening later this year, on August 5, 2022.
The event focuses on educating people of all ages on a variety of health and safety topics. This includes seat belt safety, police K-9 demonstrations, blood pressure checks, games, music, and even a scavenger hunt.
State Farm representatives say they're supportive of an event like this, because its a great way to build a safer, stronger, and better educated community.