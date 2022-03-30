Marshall business adds new dining experience

Marshall, Ill. (WTHI)- An Illinois food business is growing again.
The Silo held its grand opening Wednesday. Owners described the business as an eater and alehouse. They said you can expect some gourmet food and some classic dishes with a twist.
The Silo is the latest addition to Roosters Farm Market and The Coop, which are located all in the same building.
Co-owner Hannah Spittler said this feels like the final piece for the business.
"I kinda feel like we're tied into one," she said. "We offer the food truck and catering, and we do big events. The meat market still provides the community with a fresh product. Now, we can finally provide the community of the final step of a nice meal, a good time, some laughs and that friendship."
The Silo is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and carry-out.