Marking the Liberation of Auschwitz with International Holocaust Remembrance Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This coming Thursday marks the 77th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the tragedy that happened during World War II.
In Indiana, this day is also recognized as Eva Education Day - in honor of the late Eva Kor.
She was a Holocaust survivor who founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute.
The museum's director, Troy Fears, hopes the holiday helps people reflect on the lives lost during the Holocaust.
"We are here to tell the story of the Holocaust, so it never happens again. We encourage everyone - whether it be Wca Education Day or any other day to stop into the museum and hear her story and the stories other stories of all the survivors that we have available here," Fears said.
On January 27, CANDLES will host an event for Eva Education Day. It's happening at the museum at 10 A.M.