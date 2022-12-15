Marines and volunteers help put presents under the Christmas tree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Donations are helping hundreds of local families put presents under their Christmas trees this year.
Volunteers and Marines have been spending the day giving out toys to families in need at The Meadows Shopping Center.
It was part of the Vigo County Toys for Tots program.
Marines shared that with inflation, it was extremely challenging to get toy donations this year.
"This year, we have spent double what we spent last year on toys to make sure every family gets their toys," SSgt. Aidian Ramirez said.
Any toys left-over will help the Toys for Tots programs in Parke and Vermillion counties.