March is Women's History Month, Vigo County recognizes influential women leaders

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - March is Women's History Month, and many women in Vigo County have made quite the impact!
News 10 spoke to Suzy Quick to learn more about our local women leaders. Quick is the curator at the Vigo County History Center.
She says studying women's history can be hard, but luckily Vigo County documented a lot.
Quick says one of her favorite influential Hautian women is Willa Brown.
Brown was the first African American woman to earn her pilot's license in the United States. She was also the first woman to hold a mechanic's license.
"If you don't know the name of Willa Brown in Vigo County right now,
then you're missing out. Her story is just very inspirational to all women," Vigo County History Center Curator Suzy Quick said.
Quick encourages all women to come out and learn more about Vigo County's rich history.