March is National Social Work Month - here is what's being offered in the Wabash Valley and where the profession is now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that around 20 percent of adults in the country dealt with mental illness in the wake of the pandemic. However, fewer than half of them got help because of a shortage in psychiatrists. Social workers are vital to filling those gaps in mental health and general services.
March is national social work month! In honor of the holiday, News 10 spoke with a local social worker. She explained some of the needs in the Wabash Valley and how they're being addressed.
Emily Owens has been in the social work profession for over 20 years. Eighteen of those years have been spent at the Hamilton Center. Owens talks about why she does what she does.
"What really wanted me to get started in the profession is just to be able to help others on an individual basis, on a community level, and on that macro level, state and federal, with policy and different advocacy efforts," said Owens.
What exactly is social work? Owens shared that over 60 percent of professionals in the mental health field are social workers. Even though that seems to be the majority, social workers can provide a wide range of services in the Wabash Valley.
"Social workers definitely have an impact on others whether that be obtaining their GED or their high school diploma,” said Owens. “We are able to provide mental health treatment. People can get back to their daily functioning. Whether that be returning to their job, or school, or just feeling better with their overall well-being."
The theme for this year's National Social Work Month is Social Work Breaks Barriers. Owens says that the number one reason social workers are here is to help the community overcome obstacles.
Whether it's issues in family, educational journeys, or everyday life, social workers are here to work alongside people for the best outcome.
"Just focusing in on whenever there's a barrier or a challenge, social workers can be there to help you brainstorm, problem solve any of those challenges that you might have, and be there as a partner," Owens said.
Luckily the country has seen a rise of social workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the profession is expected to see a 9 percent increase from 2021 to 2031. That is faster than the rate for all mental health jobs.