March is National Social Work Month - here is what's being offered in the Wabash Valley and where the profession is now

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY,
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday /9:00 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY,
MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown,
Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In
southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In
west central Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Saturday
morning can be expected within most of the watch area.
Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive
training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates
and therefore flooding will be tonight and Friday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

March is National Social Work Month - here is what's being offered in the Wabash Valley and where the profession is now

  • Updated
  • 0

National Social Work Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that around 20 percent of adults in the country dealt with mental illness in the wake of the pandemic. However, fewer than half of them got help because of a shortage in psychiatrists. Social workers are vital to filling those gaps in mental health and general services.

March is national social work month! In honor of the holiday, News 10 spoke with a local social worker. She explained some of the needs in the Wabash Valley and how they're being addressed.

Emily Owens has been in the social work profession for over 20 years. Eighteen of those years have been spent at the Hamilton Center. Owens talks about why she does what she does.

"What really wanted me to get started in the profession is just to be able to help others on an individual basis, on a community level, and on that macro level, state and federal, with policy and different advocacy efforts," said Owens.

What exactly is social work? Owens shared that over 60 percent of professionals in the mental health field are social workers. Even though that seems to be the majority, social workers can provide a wide range of services in the Wabash Valley.  

"Social workers definitely have an impact on others whether that be obtaining their GED or their high school diploma,” said Owens. “We are able to provide mental health treatment. People can get back to their daily functioning. Whether that be returning to their job, or school, or just feeling better with their overall well-being." 

The theme for this year's National Social Work Month is Social Work Breaks Barriers. Owens says that the number one reason social workers are here is to help the community overcome obstacles. 

Whether it's issues in family, educational journeys, or everyday life, social workers are here to work alongside people for the best outcome.      

"Just focusing in on whenever there's a barrier or a challenge, social workers can be there to help you brainstorm, problem solve any of those challenges that you might have, and be there as a partner," Owens said.

Luckily the country has seen a rise of social workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the profession is expected to see a 9 percent increase from 2021 to 2031. That is faster than the rate for all mental health jobs.

