March for Freedoms - local pro-choice protestors gather at Clay County courthouse

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents of one Wabash Valley county are voicing their concerns over the recent overturning of Roe vs Wade.
On Tuesday, a group of nearly 30 people marched to and from the Clay County courthouse in Brazil, Indiana with one goal in mind.
"I think it's important that we come out and show the legislators that are representing us that we do not agree with what they're doing with women. They're taking away our voice," local protestor Reanda Kirchner said.
The Indiana Special Session is underway, and most local lawmakers are urging a near-total ban on abortion. It's concerning some women, like Reanda Kirchner, who says this is a stepping stone for what's to come.
"We believe that they are not going to stop at Roe. It's going to be Roe then it's going to the LGBTQ community, it's going to be our right to privacy, our right to birth control, and that's not acceptable," Kirchner said.
Brandy Pierce was the organizer of the protest. She feels the ruling impacts more than just women.
"To me, it was kind of more of a war against non-Christians," Pierce said.
On Tuesday, the state legislature voted 7-5 in favor of a bill in which doctors could face criminal charges for giving illegal abortions.
The bill also allows abortions in cases of rape and incest, but limits the time period. It would be set at eight weeks of pregnancy for women 16 and older and 12 weeks for those younger than 16.
It's a compromise that's not making either side happy, and folks at Tuesday's protest still had questions.
"Who are they doing this for because they are not doing it for the majority of Hoosiers because Hoosiers have been loud saying we don't want this. This isn't what we're asking for -- on both sides," Kirchner said.
Under the Indiana code, the special session must end no later than August 14th of this year.