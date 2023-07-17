Maple Avenue Theatre to perform 'The Music Man'

A musical favorite is coming to a stage near you this weekend.
Maple Avenue Theatre is putting on a production of 'The Music Man'. It will based on the Tony award-winning musical comedy.
The play features traveling con artist Harold Hill. Hill targets small town Iowa residents in the early 1900's by posing as a boys' band leader to raise money before skipping town.
The nearly 40-member cast has been preparing for about two month and their excitement is rising.
"It's an honor to have this many people just collaborating with you and working towards a similar goal. that's a really exciting and just an honor of a position to hold," said Ethan Perosho, the musical's director.
The show dates and times are:
- Friday, July 21, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 23, 2 p.m.
- Friday, July 28, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 30, 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15. All of the shows will be performed at Maple Avenue Methodist Church in 12 Points.