Many Terre Haute city parks reopen after dealing with storm damage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After last week's severe weather, things are begging to get back to normal for Terre Haute's city parks - but there's still some work to be done.
On Thursday, Terre Haute Parks officials shared a status update after many of the city's parks were closed due to storm damage.
In the statement, officials say, Collett Park, Deming Park, Fairbanks Park, Hulman Links, Maple Avenue Park and Rea Park are all open. The other city parks remain closed.
The Deming Park Pool and other recreation programs at Deming Park will open on Friday.