Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballot for the first day of early voting

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING...For Red Flag Warning: Noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. For
Fire Weather Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING...For Red Flag Warning: Noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. For
Fire Weather Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballot for the first day of early voting

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballots.

EARLY VOTING 2022

Poll workers say over a hundred people showed up to vote today.

Despite the rain earlier today, many people showed up to submit their ballots.

"Get this off my checklist so that I get one more thing accomplished before we head south," said early voter, Barbara Bach.

"Well, I'm 81 years old. I might drop dead before November the eighth," said early voter, Cam Bolerjack. 

Local voter Barbara Bach is a retired educator. Her main concern this election is the Vigo County school board.

"I hope to get out of it a nice cohesive group of people, a good cross-section. The needs of all our Vigo County students can be met," said Bach.

She's not alone! Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says the school board is a concern for many.

"You're seeing a lot of conversations over the school board because of the controversy with the school board, between the failed referendum. The way they went about doing some things. A lot of people think the school board is transparent," said Newman.

With past concerns with election security, Newman and the Vigo County Clerk's office is on high alert. Newman says that many security measures have been put in place.

"We have a standard set of security measures that's beyond anything that is required of us. I'm not going to disclose some things. the state has a system of fire-eye. We have systems set up in a place that is beyond our requirements," said Newman.

With security in place and many important races to be decided, Bach advises more people to vote.

"Don't complain if you don't vote, so that's really important. That's our democracy, and to maintain that means everything to me, so please go out and vote," said Bach. 

Election day is November 8th, so you still have plenty of time to vote.

Recommended for you