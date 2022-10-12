Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballot for the first day of early voting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballots.
Poll workers say over a hundred people showed up to vote today.
Despite the rain earlier today, many people showed up to submit their ballots.
"Get this off my checklist so that I get one more thing accomplished before we head south," said early voter, Barbara Bach.
"Well, I'm 81 years old. I might drop dead before November the eighth," said early voter, Cam Bolerjack.
Local voter Barbara Bach is a retired educator. Her main concern this election is the Vigo County school board.
"I hope to get out of it a nice cohesive group of people, a good cross-section. The needs of all our Vigo County students can be met," said Bach.
She's not alone! Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says the school board is a concern for many.
"You're seeing a lot of conversations over the school board because of the controversy with the school board, between the failed referendum. The way they went about doing some things. A lot of people think the school board is transparent," said Newman.
With past concerns with election security, Newman and the Vigo County Clerk's office is on high alert. Newman says that many security measures have been put in place.
"We have a standard set of security measures that's beyond anything that is required of us. I'm not going to disclose some things. the state has a system of fire-eye. We have systems set up in a place that is beyond our requirements," said Newman.
With security in place and many important races to be decided, Bach advises more people to vote.
"Don't complain if you don't vote, so that's really important. That's our democracy, and to maintain that means everything to me, so please go out and vote," said Bach.
Election day is November 8th, so you still have plenty of time to vote.