Many questions remain following Ed Hataway's death 11 years later

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Ed Hataway's family is still trying to cope with his death as many questions remain unanswered 11 years later.
Ed Hataway was a navy veteran.
"He was a nice guy. He'd do anything for you," said Ed's sister-in-law, Anita. "He was laid back and wouldn't cause trouble with anyone."
Ed Hataway went missing on the night of September 16, 2012. Family members spent the next two months searching for Ed.
Ed's body was discovered on a country road between Sumner and Bridgeport in November 2012.
According to the family, a letter post-marked from Noble, Illinois was sent to police with the location of his body.
The family says they have struggled over the years to get answers.
"It's just as frustrating now as it was when it originally happened," said Ed's brother, John. "I don't know how he died or why he died."
The Hathaway's say they have contacted police and have filed Freedom of Information Act requests. Unfortunately, those have been declined.
On Friday, News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Illinois State Police regarding the Hataway investigation. Within an hour of filing the request, it was declined.
Despite all of the obstacles, the Hathaway's are still holding onto hope that one day the case will be solved.
"I still that there there is somebody out there that knows something that can help solve this case," said John.
If you have any information on the 2012 disappearance and death of Ed Hataway, you can call:
- Richland County Sheriff's Department: 618-393-2921
- Illinois State Police: 618-542-2171