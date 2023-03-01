Many left with questions following buyout of South Knox School Superintendent's contract

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following river in Indiana... Wabash River. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and near future rainfall. Rainfall this coming Thursday night through early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25 inches across central and southern Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70. South Lake becomes part of the wetland project. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March 11. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&