Many left with questions following buyout of South Knox School Superintendent's contract

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 9.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall to 17.2 feet early Friday afternoon. It
will rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to 21.1
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 9.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Many left with questions following buyout of South Knox School Superintendent's contract

  • Updated
Board Votes to Buyout of South Knox Superintendent Contract

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The South Knox School Corporation is beginning its search for a new superintendent.

“Today I hang my head and shame. Shame to be at this meeting. Shame that this meeting is occurring at all. Shame that this issue was taken so far as to Alta man from his job,” said South Knox Middle-High School teacher Tina Kunkler-Laake to the school board Wednesday evening.

In a four-to-one vote, the school board approved the buyout of South Knox Superintendent Tim Grove’s contract.

Teachers at the corporation wore black in support of Superintendent Grove instead outside the meeting room to greet board members when they arrived.

Once the meeting started both parents and teachers expressed their opinions.

Many who attended the meeting were unsure what exactly led to the buyout of superintendent Grove's contract.

“We understand that some information needs to be kept confidential,” said South Knox Elementary School teacher Heather Whaley.

“Nothing was told to the teachers and staff about any concerns from the board regarding the job performance of the superintendent, Mr. Grove.”

News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield tried to ask board members after the meeting what prompted the buyout of the superintendent’s contract, but all declined to comment.

Some parents and teachers that News 10 spoke with declined to go on camera but said they believe the school board is retaliating against Grove for attempting to discipline South Knox Basketball coach, David Burkett.

Grove attempted to suspend Burkett for an alleged incident at a varsity basketball game.

Again, the school board did not confirm these claims however a school board member did refer to an incident at the start of the meeting.

“Tim I would like to apologize to you for the way you’ve been treated these last few weeks,” said school board member Alicia Houchins.

“What started as an incident that happened with the boy's varsity basketball coach, that was addressed but not followed through, ended up coming back on you.”

As board members began revealing their decision, parents and teachers in the crowd begin booing and expressing disappointment.

Superintendent Tim Grove gave a written statement following the meeting:

Download PDF Superintendent Tim Grove Statement

