Many left with questions following buyout of South Knox School Superintendent's contract

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The South Knox School Corporation is beginning its search for a new superintendent.
“Today I hang my head and shame. Shame to be at this meeting. Shame that this meeting is occurring at all. Shame that this issue was taken so far as to Alta man from his job,” said South Knox Middle-High School teacher Tina Kunkler-Laake to the school board Wednesday evening.
In a four-to-one vote, the school board approved the buyout of South Knox Superintendent Tim Grove’s contract.
Teachers at the corporation wore black in support of Superintendent Grove instead outside the meeting room to greet board members when they arrived.
Once the meeting started both parents and teachers expressed their opinions.
Many who attended the meeting were unsure what exactly led to the buyout of superintendent Grove's contract.
“We understand that some information needs to be kept confidential,” said South Knox Elementary School teacher Heather Whaley.
“Nothing was told to the teachers and staff about any concerns from the board regarding the job performance of the superintendent, Mr. Grove.”
News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield tried to ask board members after the meeting what prompted the buyout of the superintendent’s contract, but all declined to comment.
Some parents and teachers that News 10 spoke with declined to go on camera but said they believe the school board is retaliating against Grove for attempting to discipline South Knox Basketball coach, David Burkett.
Grove attempted to suspend Burkett for an alleged incident at a varsity basketball game.
Again, the school board did not confirm these claims however a school board member did refer to an incident at the start of the meeting.
“Tim I would like to apologize to you for the way you’ve been treated these last few weeks,” said school board member Alicia Houchins.
“What started as an incident that happened with the boy's varsity basketball coach, that was addressed but not followed through, ended up coming back on you.”
As board members began revealing their decision, parents and teachers in the crowd begin booing and expressing disappointment.
Superintendent Tim Grove gave a written statement following the meeting: