Many Hoosier families are struggling to find care facilities for their kids with autism

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 09.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning,
and continue to rise over the weekend, cresting at 21.1 feet
Monday morning. It is forecasted to fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will crest to 21.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall
below flood stage Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Many Hoosier families are struggling to find care facilities for their kids with autism

  • Updated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Mother in Terre Haute has a son on the autism spectrum. She is currently looking for a new "Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy" Center. Between waiting lists and limited resources, she says it's a nightmare. Her hope, along with one local center... Is to bring more awareness of the challenges families like hers face. 

Harsha Autism Center is one facility in Terre Haute that is facing this challenge.

Hannah Penry is the Clinical Director at the Harsha Autism Center. She says there are fewer providers in the local area to care for kids on the spectrum.

"If you go to some place like Indianapolis, there's less of that because there are a lot of BCBA's, but here in town, there's only like a handful of us that are certified, but have lots of people in the program and they're up and coming," said Penry.

ABA therapy providers require lots of special education training. They focus on each child's specific needs. Some kids with autism are more severe and need extra hands-on support. With fewer providers, it's harder to accept more kids.

Penry says there might be fewer providers because some people hesitate to enter the field.

"I think that sometimes people get worried that going back for their masters and ask, how much time is it going to take? Like how much money is it going to take?" said Penry.

To encourage more people to apply, the center increased their wages to $19 an hour. Before employees work with clients, Harsha also pays and requires providers to get extra training.

To support Hoosiers living with autism, Harsha is partnering with many coalitions to spread awareness to state officials.

"There's been recent talk of Medicaid cutting rates, and we want to try to avoid that from happening. There's a really big need for autism services, and if that happens, there will be a cut in services, and the kids that are already on the wait list will have an even more difficult time getting services," Director of Harsha Autism Center, Mel Kirchner.

Penry hopes more people will enter the field. She says taking care of a child with autism is very rewarding.

"When you see a kid that makes such a huge gap, if you see a kid that wasn't speaking when you first met them, now they're talking, that is life-changing for like them and their families," said Penry.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will join the Harsha Autism Center Thursday. There, they will further discuss opportunities for Hoosier families living with autism.