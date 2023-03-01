Many Hoosier families are struggling to find care facilities for their kids with autism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Mother in Terre Haute has a son on the autism spectrum. She is currently looking for a new "Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy" Center. Between waiting lists and limited resources, she says it's a nightmare. Her hope, along with one local center... Is to bring more awareness of the challenges families like hers face.
Harsha Autism Center is one facility in Terre Haute that is facing this challenge.
Hannah Penry is the Clinical Director at the Harsha Autism Center. She says there are fewer providers in the local area to care for kids on the spectrum.
"If you go to some place like Indianapolis, there's less of that because there are a lot of BCBA's, but here in town, there's only like a handful of us that are certified, but have lots of people in the program and they're up and coming," said Penry.
ABA therapy providers require lots of special education training. They focus on each child's specific needs. Some kids with autism are more severe and need extra hands-on support. With fewer providers, it's harder to accept more kids.
Penry says there might be fewer providers because some people hesitate to enter the field.
"I think that sometimes people get worried that going back for their masters and ask, how much time is it going to take? Like how much money is it going to take?" said Penry.
To encourage more people to apply, the center increased their wages to $19 an hour. Before employees work with clients, Harsha also pays and requires providers to get extra training.
To support Hoosiers living with autism, Harsha is partnering with many coalitions to spread awareness to state officials.
"There's been recent talk of Medicaid cutting rates, and we want to try to avoid that from happening. There's a really big need for autism services, and if that happens, there will be a cut in services, and the kids that are already on the wait list will have an even more difficult time getting services," Director of Harsha Autism Center, Mel Kirchner.
Penry hopes more people will enter the field. She says taking care of a child with autism is very rewarding.
"When you see a kid that makes such a huge gap, if you see a kid that wasn't speaking when you first met them, now they're talking, that is life-changing for like them and their families," said Penry.
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will join the Harsha Autism Center Thursday. There, they will further discuss opportunities for Hoosier families living with autism.