Many deal with added stress during the holidays - here's how you can get help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While the holidays can be a joyous time - for many people, the added stress can be too much.
Mental health experts say levels of stress can spike during the holiday season. Some of the reasons are financial obligations and seasonal depression.
To help reduce stress, experts say you can try different things to relax.
Some of those things include meditation, journaling, or talking with a mental health professional.
If you are having a hard time managing your stress levels, there are several resources that can help.