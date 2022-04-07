 Skip to main content
Manufacturing appreciation day

  Updated
  • 0
Great Dane working to fill 100 positions at two Wabash Valley locations

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Thursday was manufacturing appreciation day in Clay County. Many Clay County officials met at the Great Dane plant in Brazil to celebrate.

This was a celebration of the manufacturing plants in Clay County and all the jobs they bring to the area.

“It’s important to get industries together to talk and fellowship, and get to hear what challenges they may have and get to hear the successes they’re having. Manufacturing employs a lot of people and provides a lot of income in our region,” says Indiana State Senator Jon Ford.

The Brazil plant is the longest-running Great Dane plant in the country and has been operating for 50 years.

