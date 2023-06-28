Man who works with Terre Haute Fire Department accused of child sex crimes, fire chief releases statement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who works for the Terre Haute Fire Department is now facing charges of child sex crimes.
Police arrested Shad Stanifer Tuesday in West Terre Haute. According to court documents, two adults went to the police with concerns involving Stanifer's alleged actions. The woman told officers that Stanifer touched her underage daughter inappropriately and sent her sexually explicit text messages.
The affidavit of probable cause for arrest warrant states the suspect and the victim started having text message and picture exchanges of a sexual nature in or around January of this year. The messages included nude pictures of the man and the girl. The court document also includes explicit descriptions of sexual contact between the two individuals.
The charges filed against Stanifer are two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, one count of child solicitation, one count of vicarious sexual gratification, and one count of possession of child pornography.
A picture on social media from the Terre Haute Fire Department shows Stanifer's swearing-in ceremony in February 2019. Asked if he had a comment on the situation, Fire Chief Bill Berry said he did not.
On Wednesday, Berry sent a statement involving the investigation. It said:
"The Terre Haute Fire Department is aware of the Tuesday night arrest and pending charges of Firefighter Shad Stanifer. Pursuant to Indiana Code and Department policy, this matter will be immediately turned over to the Terre Haute Fire Department Merit Board for findings regarding Firefighter Stanifer’s ongoing status with the Terre Haute Fire Department. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available."