Man who pleaded down to home detention in an armed robbery case arrested for shooting three at Vigo County apartment complex

John Bell
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted in connection to a Vigo County apartment complex shooting was arrested in Chicago last Monday.

The US Marshal Service arrested 40-year-old John Bell.

In Vigo County, Bell is accused of an August 22 shooting at Willow Crossing apartments in the southern part of the county.

According to police, Bell is accused of shooting three people at an apartment on Sweetwater Court within the complex.

At the scene of the shooting, police said they found several spent bullet casings.

At the time, Bell was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on in-home detention for a 2021 crime. He pleaded down to domestic battery and confinement charges in an armed robbery case.

For the recent incident, Bell was charged with:

  • Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony
  • Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony
  • Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony
  • Unlawful Possession Of Firearm By A Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony Criminal Recklessness, Level 5 Felony 

John Bell's previous arrests

