Man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender busted on lawnmower in Shelburn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man was arrested after police said he failed to register as a sex offender.
Over the weekend, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arreted Robert Followell after a deputy spotted him on his lawnmower.
According to police, Followell was driving his mower down Broadway Street in Shelburn.
The deputy knew Followell was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Followell was taken into custody.
During a search, police said they found meth and marijuana.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana with a prior