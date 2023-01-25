 Skip to main content
Man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender busted on lawnmower in Shelburn

By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man was arrested after police said he failed to register as a sex offender.

Over the weekend, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arreted Robert Followell after a deputy spotted him on his lawnmower.

According to police, Followell was driving his mower down Broadway Street in Shelburn.

The deputy knew Followell was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Followell was taken into custody.

During a search, police said they found meth and marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Failure to register as a sex offender
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana with a prior

