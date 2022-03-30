Man sentenced in crime spree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - A man received a 14-year sentence in a crime spree that happened on Christmas Day 2019.
Under a plea agreement, Paul Aubin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, auto theft, and theft.
The court dismissed other similar charges and an attempted murder charge.
On Christmas Day, 2019, police said Aubin was stealing mail in a subdivision.
When someone confronted him, police said Aubin ran over the person with the stolen car he was driving.
The man shot through the windshield and hit Aubin.
Aubin's sentence is 10-years in prison and four years formal probation.
He does receive credit for time served in jail.